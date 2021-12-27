 
Monday Dec 27 2021
What was Salman Khan's first income? Find out here

Monday Dec 27, 2021

Superstar Salman Khan has been ruling the Bollywood for over 30 years, however, his first salary has left his millions of fans surprised.

Khan, who made his film debut with Biwi Ho To Aisi in 1988, is celebrating his 56th birthday today.

Fans and friends have flooded the social media with sweet wishes for the actor.

Salman Khan is currently among the highest paid actors and his fortune is in crores. He owns properties worth millions besides a clothing brand, Being Human, which is quite popular.

He also recently gifted a Rs 3 crore Range Rover to his co-star Katrina Kaif on his wedding with Vicky Kaushal.

However, once in an interview, the Dabangg actor had disclosed his first earning and it was less than one hundred rupees.

Khan had said that his first salary was only Rs 75.

He had also disclosed that he was paid Rs 31,000 for the first time for film Maine Pyar Kiya.

