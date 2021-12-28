PML-N's Shahid Khaqan Abbasi rules out possibility of any deal with govt

Like PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who rejected the notion of any political bargain, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, too, has ruled out the possibility of any deal for a way into the power corridors, saying the PML-N seeks neither a power share nor is after certain interests.

"I do not believe that Nawaz Sharif or the N-League will be a part of any deal," said the PML-N leader while speaking on Geo News programme 'Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath' on Monday.

"We do not want a share in power nor do we seek interests. We can have negotiations while staying within the purview of the Constitution. We have nothing to give. What can we give to anyone?"

On December 25, in one of his tweets, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry had alleged that the PML-N awaits a deal for Nawaz Sharif to return to Pakistan.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the PML-N demanded immediate and transparent elections as the 2018 general elections were stolen. He said when the crutches are taken back, the government will not survive a single day. Commenting on the concept of deals, Abbasi said they have always hurt Pakistan.

The PML-N leader said that the government members who are in touch with the N-League are afraid of telephone calls. They will appear after they seize receiving the telephone calls as they know they have no political future with the ruling PTI, he remarked.

Abbasi, who is the secretary-general of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), reiterated that the joint Opposition should go for a no-confidence motion. The PML-N senior vice president said that if the PDM leadership is satisfied, it should move towards a no-trust move.



Replying to a query about Abbasi's statement where he confirmed that he personally knew 22 PTI MNAs who want to join the PML-N without any condition, he said that there are no signs so far that the crutches have been withdrawn. He also recalled the latest joint sitting, saying only 190 members showed up, but when the telephone calls started, all the members came.

The PML-N leaders said a strategy is being devised to abort the government's attempt to bring a mini-budget. He criticised the PTI government for using anti-constitutional means to get bills passed, saying every such bill needs to be preceded by a debate that goes on for over a week, but the government tries to get bills passed through browbeating.