Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Kim Kardashian received THIS costly Christmas gift from mom Kris Jenner

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Kim Kardashian flaunted her and her siblings’ Christmas present given by mom Kris Jenner on her Instagram Story on Monday.

Jenner went all out for Christmas this year, presented custom Moke electric cars to each of her six children. 

In the midst of all, the SKIMS founder showed off the expensive holiday gifts: brand-new electric cars in a variety of hues, including pink, yellow, orange, and others.

Have a look:

"Oh my god, look at our Christmas presents from my mom! For all of her kids. How cool! Oh, this has to be Kourtney and Travis, for sure," Kim said in an Instagram Story.

"Khloé and I got the pink ones!" the reality star added.

For those unversed, On Christmas Eve, the Kris Jenner … and All Things Kardashian author also published her own version of "Jingle Bells," which featured Kourtney playing the jingle bells while her fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, played the drums.

