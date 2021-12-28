'Life's true gift': Wasim Akram pens beautiful wish for daughter Aiyla on birthday

— Twitter

Former Pakistani cricketer Wasim Akram shared an adorable snap of all three of his children together on Twitter, to wish his youngest a happy birthday.

In the birthday note, Wasim Akram called his daughter Aiyla one of the true gifts of his life. He said seeing his children together is something that makes him the "happiest."

Wasim went on to tell his "little girl" that all of them love her but his love for her is something special.

"All my babies together, happiest moments of my life! Happy birthday to my little girl, one of life’s true gifts. We all love you so much especially me Daddy," Wasim Akram wrote.

The picture garnered over 6,500 likes on Twitter and hundreds of users retweeted the post, within a couple of hours of being posted.

The cricketer had recently shared a couple of pictures of his eldest son on Instagram to express his excitement, seemingly ahead of their reunion.

One of the two pictures shared by Akram was from his firstborn's childhood while the other was a recent picture where he is all grown up.

"My eldest boy all grown up! Can’t wait to see you 2 more days InshAllah" Akram wrote in the post's caption.

The pictures garnered a lot of attention from fans moments after being posted.