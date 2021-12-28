 
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Iqra Aziz hints at growing family with Yasir Hussain, shares throwback video with touching note

Pakistan's much-adored celebrity couple Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday  (December 28, 2021) with their sweet child Kabir.

The versatile actors, who do not hesitate to make public expressions of love, have mesmerised fans by sharing throwback picture and video on their big day.

Taking to Instagram, The Suno Chanda's Jiya uploaded an adorable video from her Mayoun ceremony. In the cute clip, Yasir and Iqra can be seen grooving and laughing together in an embrace. The actress also penned a heartfelt note about their ever-growing love.

Gushing over her husband, Iqra wrote: “Still happy and content with my decision of marrying you. I love you to the moon and… I’ll come back you can stay there.” Referring to Yasir’s comment on wanting more kids, she wrote, “I pray for our better and loving future and most importantly our growing family.”

Earlier on the day, Yasir Hussain also sent love to his sweet wife, saying: “Happy Anniversary, my beloved. You’re a magician. You’ve given me all kinds of happiness. You’ve filled my house with colours and brightened my life – of course with how loud you are.” 

