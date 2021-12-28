 
pakistan
Tuesday Dec 28 2021
DG ISPR terms NSP ‘important milestone’ in meeting emerging challenges

Tuesday Dec 28, 2021

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi on October 29, 2020. — NNI/File
  • DG ISPR says comprehensive framework is imperative to meeting emerging challenges in evolving global environment.
  • Assures Pakistan’s armed forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.
  • Cabinet approves National Security Policy after NSC's endorsement.

Terming the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) an “important milestone in the security of Pakistan,” Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar said Tuesday the comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security.

“The comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” the military’s media wing said in a tweet, quoting Maj Gen Iftikhar.

The statement comes hours after the federal cabinet approved Pakistan’s first-ever NSP 2022-2026, which prioritises the security of the common man.

DG ISPR assured that Pakistan’s armed forces will play their due part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.

Earlier today, after the federal cabinet meeting, National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf had tweeted: “After the National Security Committee’s (NSC) endorsement of Pakistan’s first-ever National Security Policy yesterday, the Cabinet has approved it today.”

“It is a truly historic achievement; a citizen-centric comprehensive National Security Policy with economic security at the core will now be pursued in earnest,” he stated.

He further added that this umbrella document will, over time, “help guide sectoral policies for the fulfilment of our national security objectives.”

Acknowledging the efforts of all the stakeholders, he wrote: “I would like to thank the civil and military leadership for all their support and input. The policy would not have seen the light of day without the Prime Minister’s constant leadership and encouragement.”


