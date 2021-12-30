KDA DG, two others arrested in Karachi's Nasla Tower case

Nasla Tower at Karachi's Shahrah-e-Faisal undergoing demolition. Photo: Geo.tv/file

KDA DG among three officials taken into custody in Nasla Tower case.

Anti-Corruption Establishment officials to present arrested officials before court today.

Officials say arrested officials were involved in illegal land allotment in Gulistan-e-Johar Block 2, 16, and Korangi.

KARACHI: Amid the ongoing probe against the elements involved in the illegal construction of Karachi's Nasla Tower, the Anti-Corruption Establishment East officials arrested Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Director-General Asif Ali Memon and two others and booked them in a case of illegal land allotment, Daily Jang reported.



The other two arrested with Memon are KDA Land Assistant Director Atif Ali Khan and Recoveries Additional Director Shiekh Fareed.

Officials said that the arrested officials will be presented in a court today.

They said that despite being suspended, the arrested officials were involved in illegal land allotment in Gulistan-e-Johar block 2, 16, and Korangi and implementation of Memon's illegitimate orders.

The anti-corruption watchdog officials said that another KDA assistant director, Zubair, is also nominated as accused in the case but he fled before they could arrest him.

After the city's police registered a case against the builders and officials responsible for the construction of the 15-storey Nasla Tower, DIG East Muqaddas Haider formed a five-member committee to conduct a transparent probe to determine the elements involved in issuing construction permits for the illegally built tower.

Officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS), and other civic agencies were nominated as accused in the first information report (FIR) registered at Karachi's Ferozabad Police Station.

However, no specific person has been named in the FIR.

The police also acquired the list of SBCA officials involved in the offence and the letter issued for a major meeting for allowing Nasla Tower's construction.

The move came after the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) directed authorities to take action against the officials responsible for issuing the construction permits for the building.