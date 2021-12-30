Karachi likely to receive another spell of rain next week

Thursday Dec 30, 2021
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast another spell of rain in Karachi next week.
Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said Karachi is expected to receive a second spell of rain during the winter season from January 5 to 6, 2022, while it may drizzle on January 4.
The chief meteorologist said that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in Karachi. He said that a new westerly system of rain may enter the country through Balochistan on December 31.
According to Sarfaraz, cold winds are likely to persist in the city till January 3 while the minimum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 10-12°C.