Thursday Dec 30 2021
Why Emma Watson 'almost quit' Harry Potter: 'I got to a tipping point'

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Actor Emma Watson is touching upon her low moments on the sets of film franchise Harry Potter.

Watson, who is joined by Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and many more stars for a reunion special next year, is detailing how she often felt lost and scared during Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. 

The 31-year-old added that although Radcliffe and Grint had each other to hold on to during tougher times, she felt she had no companion in the process.

"I think I was scared," Watson told Grint. "I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, 'This is kind of forever now.'"

Like his costar, Grint admitted that he also had thoughts about leaving the franchise.

"I had moments like that kind of all the way through," he told Watson. "I also had similar feelings to Emma kind of contemplating what life would be like if I called it a day, but we never really spoke about it. I guess we were just kind of going through it at our own pace. We were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all having similar feelings."

"The fame thing had finally hit home in a big way," Watson confessed.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts will premiere on HBO Max on Jan 1.

