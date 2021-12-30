Anushka Sharma flaunts her charm in ‘good hair’ selfies, leaves fans in awe

Thursday Dec 30, 2021
Bollywood star Anushka Sharma never fails to impress her fans with her gorgeous fashion moments. The PK actress has recently dropped new pictures of herself, giving a glimpse of her good hair day.
On Thursday, the Pari actress turned to her Instagram and shared a bunch of pictures, in which she can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair.
Sharing the two never-before-seen selfies from South Africa, Anushka, 33, captioned the post as, “Hair- there-everywhere." In the pictures, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil diva is seen wearing a black ruffled shirt, earrings and playing with her hair.
Fans were quick to react on her post with comments such as ‘queen’ and ‘cute’. Many dropped heart-eyed emoticon on her post.
Last week, the Sultan actress had shared gorgeous photos of herself in off-duty attire. She left her hair open while flaunting her no-makeup look, with sun rays falling on her. “I’m a light catcher,” she captioned the post.