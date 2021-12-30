 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 30, 2021

Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck
Mehwish Hayat’s soulful rendition of Mariah Carey’s ‘Hero’ leaves fans awestruck 

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has, once again, left fans stunned with her beautiful vocals as she dropped a soulful cover of U.S. singer Mariah Carey’s hit track Hero on social media.

The Load Wedding star turned to her Instagram handle and posted the beautiful song with an insightful note of reminding of self-empowerment.

In the shared, mono-chrome video, the Punjab Nahi Jaoungi actress sang a few notes from the song, with instrumental playing in the background.

Sharing the clip, she wrote in the caption, “As another year comes to an end with a new one on the horizon.” The actor continued, “This is just a reminder for anyone who needs to hear it - the real hero lies within us all. We just need to acknowledge and realise the power that we hold within ourselves. Why look outside to find our hero when there is one inside of each one of us. Be your own hero today, tomorrow and always!”

The diva has previously entertained her fans with beautiful covers of famous songs including Farida Khanum’s classic Aaj Jaane Ki Zid Na Karo and Frank Sinatra’s Fly Me To The Moon.

More From Showbiz:

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’

Sushmita Sen touches upon her split with Rohman Shawl, ‘friendship always remains’
Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics

Harnaaz Sandhu compares Miss Universe win to the Olympics
Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight

Azfar Rehman reveals why he keeps his wife, kid away from spotlight
Anushka Sharma flaunts her charm in ‘good hair’ selfies, leaves fans in awe

Anushka Sharma flaunts her charm in ‘good hair’ selfies, leaves fans in awe
Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ of ‘deluded’ actors charging 30+ crores for films

Karan Johar is ‘fed up’ of ‘deluded’ actors charging 30+ crores for films
Nora Fatehi bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19

Nora Fatehi bedridden after testing positive for COVID-19
Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue

Juggun Kazim follows Alizeh Shah with terrible fall, Shazia Manzoor comes to rescue
Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video

Areeba Habib makes adorable Mayun bride in marigold: Watch Video
Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Kareena Kapoor posts a glimpse of her morning with ‘her boys’ Saif Ali Khan & Taimur

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video

Watch: Alizeh Shah in trouble with fans over viral smoking video
Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria

Iqra Aziz partakes in sexual harassment discussions with American actor Eva Longoria
Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'

Saba Qamar showers love on Ranbir Kapoor's craft: 'Such a fine actor!'

Latest

view all