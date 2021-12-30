'Friday' actor Chris Tucker thinks smoking weed is prohibited by religion

Ice Cube on Wednesday revealed that Chris Tucker refused to reprise his role in "Friday" for religious reasons.



When one of his fans said , "I thought I had Chris Tucker quit over money," Ice Cube responded, saying "We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore."

Chris Tucker was approached for comments on Ice Cube's remarks by media outlets but his reps did not respond.

The duo's 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000's Next Friday and 2002's Friday After Next.

