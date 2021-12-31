'Jeh's two teeth' is Kareena Kapoor's best part of 2021: See Photo

 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 31 2021
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 31, 2021

Kareena Kapoor says her 'best part of 2021' is Jeh's two teeth: See Photo

Kareena Kapoor is marking the end of 2021 with the biggest blessing she received this year- son Jehangir Ali Khan.

Kareena, who welcomed motherhood once again with the birth of Jeh in February, says the tot's 'two teeth' are the best part about her year.

Turning to her Instagram on Friday, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared a blurred photo of her younger munchkin playing with his toys.

"His two teeth…the best part of 2021#31est December #Mera Beta# Blessed New year all…," wrote Kareena alongside the photo.

Kareena and husband Saif Ali Khan are also parents to five-year-old Taimur Ali Khan. The couple welcomed elder son in 2016, four years after tying the knot.

