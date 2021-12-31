'Time Flies': Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him

Taimur Ali Khan's aunt Saba shares sweet throwback photos with him

Saba Ali Khan reminisced over Taimur Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan's babyhood days in a new post on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Aunt Saba posted throwback pictures featuring herself and Tim Tim. Sharing the post, she captioned it, "Missing moment with Tim jaan. Time flies." She also used the hashtags--throwback Thursday, those were the days.

In the pictures, the duo can be seen sitting on a swing as Taimur sat on her aunt’s lap. In the first throwback photo, Taimur looked away from the camera as he was clad in a blue T-shirt paired cream coloured shorts and white shoes.

In the second photo, he delightfully posed at the camera.

Besides Taimur’s pictures, Saba also shared a picture collage of Amrita hugging a newborn Ibrahim in her Instagram stories.

Have a look:

In one of the photos, Amrita was seen pouting at her son. In another photo, Ibrahim was seen raising his hand as her mother kissed his cheek. Saba added a 'love this' sticker to the photo.

For unversed, Ibrahim is the son of Saif Ali Khan and his ex-wife, actor Amrita Singh. Taimur is Saif's son with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor.