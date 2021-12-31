 
pakistan
Friday Dec 31 2021
How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?

Friday Dec 31, 2021

  • National Assembly passes 61 bills in 2021. 
  • Lower house has passed a total number of 110 bills in the PTI regime. 
  • Former NA secretary calls it a "good omen" for the PTI government.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan passed a total of 61 bills during 2021, as compared to 34, which were passed in 2020, the state-run APP reported, citing official sources.

The bills that were passed this year

  • Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, 2021
  • Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021 
  • Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021
  • Finance Bill, 2021
  • Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021 
  • Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
  • Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021
  • National Institute of Health (Re-organisation) Bill, 2021
  • Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021
  • COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021
  • SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021 
  • Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 4), 2021
  • Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 7), 2021
  • Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021
  • Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Act, 2021
  • Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
  • Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021 
  • Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020
  • PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021
  • Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021
  • Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020
  • Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020
  • Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021
  • Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021
  • Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021
  • Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021
  • China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020
  • Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021

The sources told APP that a total of 110 bills have been passed during the three years of the PTI-led government. 

A former secretary of the National Assembly, while talking to APP, said that an ample amount of bills were passed this year and called it a good "omen" for the PTI government.

