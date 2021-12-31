How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?

— AFP/File

National Assembly passes 61 bills in 2021.

Lower house has passed a total number of 110 bills in the PTI regime.

Former NA secretary calls it a "good omen" for the PTI government.

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan passed a total of 61 bills during 2021, as compared to 34, which were passed in 2020, the state-run APP reported, citing official sources.



The bills that were passed this year

Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, 2021

Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021

National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021

Finance Bill, 2021

Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021

Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021

National Institute of Health (Re-organisation) Bill, 2021

Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021

International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021

COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021

SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 4), 2021

Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 7), 2021

Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021

Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Act, 2021

Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021

National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021

Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021

Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020

PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021

Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021

Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020

Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020

Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021

Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021

Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021

Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021

China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020

Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021

The sources told APP that a total of 110 bills have been passed during the three years of the PTI-led government.

A former secretary of the National Assembly, while talking to APP, said that an ample amount of bills were passed this year and called it a good "omen" for the PTI government.