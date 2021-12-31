How many bills did the National Assembly pass in 2021?

- National Assembly passes 61 bills in 2021.
- Lower house has passed a total number of 110 bills in the PTI regime.
- Former NA secretary calls it a "good omen" for the PTI government.
ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan passed a total of 61 bills during 2021, as compared to 34, which were passed in 2020, the state-run APP reported, citing official sources.
The bills that were passed this year
- Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Protection of Journalists & Media Professionals Bill, 2021
- Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Juvenile Justice System (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Child Protection (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Higher Education Commission (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021
- Finance Bill, 2021
- Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
- Mutual Legal Assistance (Criminal Matters) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Federal Medical Teaching Institutes Act, 2021
- National Institute of Health (Re-organisation) Bill, 2021
- Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- International Court of Justice (Review and Re-consideration) Bill, 2021
- COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021
- SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 4), 2021
- Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill (Section 7), 2021
- Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Companies (Amendment) Act, 2021
- Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Act, 2021
- Privatisation Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
- Protection of Communal Properties of Minorities (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021
- Global Change Impact Studies Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Pakistan Arms (Amendment) Bill, 2020
- PAF Air War College Institute Bill, 2021
- Pakistan Psychological Council Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Domestic Workers Bill, 2021
- Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Transplantation of Human Organs & Tissues (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Senior Citizens Bill, 2020
- Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill, 2020
- Senate Secretariat Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- Ibadat International University, Islamabad Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Interest of Interest on Private Loans Bill, 2021
- Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021
- Al-Karam International Institute Bill, 2021
- Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2021
- China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority Bill, 2020
- Public Private Partnership Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Single Window Bill, 2021
The sources told APP that a total of 110 bills have been passed during the three years of the PTI-led government.
A former secretary of the National Assembly, while talking to APP, said that an ample amount of bills were passed this year and called it a good "omen" for the PTI government.