Britney Spears shares cryptic video ‘symbolic of my year’

Friday Dec 31 2021
Friday Dec 31, 2021

Britney Spears uploads a cryptic video that features birds flying out of their cages, in a symbolic gesture showcasing her entire 13-year-long conservatorship journey.

The singer shared the video to her personal Instagram account and it showed off the exact moment the cages came unlocked and a flock of white majestic birds took to the sky, without looking back.

The singer even expressed how the video utterly ‘symbolizes’ the course of 2021 for her, and for those unversed, alludes to the singer’s major victory against the “abusive” arrangement she was forced to endure for nearly 13 long years.

The conservatorship placed her father Jamie Spears in charge of both her health and finances and included numerous clauses that kept the singer from seeing her children or spending freely, despite her multi-million dollar fortune.


