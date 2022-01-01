MPA Bilal Yasin is out of danger, says doctor

Bilal Yasin has been transferred to ICU following surgery.

LAHORE: PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin has been transferred to an intensive care unit (ICU) following surgery where his condition is said to be stable, Geo News reported on Saturday.

Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Fayaz Bajwa, who operated the PML-N leader, said that Bilal was shot in the abdomen and in the hip bone.

"The surgery was performed using modern technology, and the recovery period will last between six and nine months," Dr Bajwa stated, adding that doctors would assess his condition after two days and decide about shifting him to the ward.



So far, no case has been registered for the attack on the PML-N leader as the police officials were waiting for a formal application from Bilal Yasin.

Police said that they would file a case of attempted murder after receiving an application from the victim.

“Bilal Yasin's statement is very important for the investigation of the incident and it would be easier if he gives the statement himself or through a lawyer,” the Lahore police said.

“We are investigating the incident with the help of CCTV videos.”

The Attack

On Friday, unidentified men opened fire on MPA Bilal Yasin on Mohni Road in the provincial capital.

The politician was rushed to Lahore's Mayo Hospital following the incident, the police had said.

The unidentified men were riding a motorcycle, according to police.

Upon learning of the incident, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Fayyaz Ahmed to submit a report and arrest the perpetrators as soon as possible.

"Bilal Yasin must receive the best medical care possible," the chief minister had stated.