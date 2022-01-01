Happy New Year: Pakistani cricketers wish fans well, share selfies and photos

Illustration: Geo Web Desk

Pakistani cricketers took to social media Friday to wish their fans and followers a Happy New Year 2022 and prayed for a prosperous year ahead.

While 2021 was a booming year for Pakistan's cricket team in terms of roaring success throughout, the cricketers hope 2022 will turn out to be an even better year.

The green shirts, veterans and youth, celebrated New Year's Eve by sharing selfies, picking on each other, spreading laughs, and wishing their fans well.

Here's how the sports stars have wished their fans:

With a nice hairdo and sporting a black leather jacket, Pakistan's team captain, Babar Azam, shared a picture of himself wishing his fans a happy and prosperous 2022 message.

"Here's another year of Tweeting ahead!", the bowling legend Wasim Akram, shared a picture of his wife Shaniera Akram, with a bird on her head.



Shadab Khan asked fans to think about the less fortunate this year and do their part in a New Year's message.

Netizens' favourite sports stars, Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, can be seen in a family picture shared by Shoaib, wishing fans a happy New Year.













