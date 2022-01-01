 
Saturday Jan 01 2022
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Soha Ali Khan rang in the new year with her brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor and husband Kunal Kemmu.

The Rang De Basanti actor shared a glimpse of her last supper of 2021 with Saif and Kareena on her social media account. She also mentioned that the dinner was hosted at ’50 percent capacity and only a few people attended the dinner.'

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Soha wrote, "The last supper - of 2021. (at 50 percent capacity) #happynewyear #farewell2021 #besafe."

In the picture, it shows Kunal Kemmu, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, her uncle Kunal Kapoor and her cousin Shaira Kapoor seated across the dinner table with a lavish spread.

All of them are also seen wearing golden hats with the words ‘Happy New Year’engraved on them.

While Kunal and Saif appeared to be matching in their outfits, Kareena is dressed in a night suit, and Soha is dressed in an orange kaftan.

Meanwhile, Soha and Saif's sister Saba Ali Khan commented to the post, “Happy new year. Stay safe and have a great one.” 

