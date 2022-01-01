 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez looks back at 2021, posts highlights of her romance with Ben Affleck 

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez wished her fans and followers a happy New Year by taking a look back at her most memorable moments from 2021.

The Marry Me star marked the end of 2021 with a look back at some of her personal highlights from the past year including her rekindled romance with beau Ben Affleck.

Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 31, the Hustlers star shared a video and captioned it, “#2021Recap loading … #HappyNewYear”

She shared the short video clip with her 189 million followers, which featured a slideshow of photos including J. Lo’s numerous selfies and pictures of herself with beau Affleck.

The duo, popularly known as Bennifer, rekindled their romance back in 2021 after breaking up 17 years earlier.

The Grammy-winning singer, 52, ended her relationship with baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April, 2021, after two years of being engaged and a total of four years together.

More From Entertainment:

Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'

Rupert Grint talks about the experience of becoming a dad: 'It's all I really care about'
Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview

Kris Jenner dodges quiz about Kim Kardashian, Pete Dividson in live interview

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last

Dakota Johnson shares long held secret to making relationships last
Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022

Kourtney Kardashian hints at wedding with Travis Barker in 2022
Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’

Betty White’s tried and tested secret to living a ‘full healthy life’
Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party

Kanye West holds concert in same city as Pete Davidson’s New Year party
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry snubbed from Queen’s new year video
Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas shares PDA-filled New Year post with Priyanka Chopra

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts

Kate Middleton, Prince William’s PDA-filled new year photo wins hearts
Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’

Khloe Kardashian, daughter True bid 2021 sayonara ‘as early as possible’
UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig

UK honours ‘James Bond’ actor Daniel Craig
Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline

Spider-Man: No Way Home predecessors ‘had their thoughts’ about the storyline

Latest

view all