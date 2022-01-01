 
Showbiz
Saturday Jan 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 01, 2022

Vamika calls Anushka Sharma mumma in heart-felt video: Watch
Vamika calls Anushka Sharma 'mumma' in heart-felt video: Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's adorable daughter Vamika is chanting her mother's name in an adorable viral video.

 The clip, which was originally shared by Anushka on her Instagram Stories has now been added by a fan account. In the clip, fans can spot Anushka recounting her blessings as she rings in New Year with husband Virat Kohli in South Africa. 

Although the video does not feature the actor's tot, her voice calling out to her ‘mumma’ is audible

“Best way to spend my last 2021 evening,” Anushka wrote as a caption to the video, along with heart emojis.

Later in the day, Anushka shared an adorable photo with her cricketer husband as they cut the New Year cake in SA.

"The year that got us the greatest happiness I’ve known  So, deepest gratitude 2021, thank you!" captioned Anushka, hinting at daughter Vamika.


More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year

Hrithik Roshan’s shirtless selfie breaks the internet as he wishes fans on New Year
Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch

Katrina Kaif returns to gym post wedding with Vicky Kaushal: Watch
Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch

Deepika Padukone mimics Ranveer Singh's accent in 83: Watch
Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year

Kangana Ranaut prays for ‘less FIRs, more love letters’ in New Year
Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'

Alia Bhatt showers praises on beau Ranbir Kapoor, 'Calm in the storm'
Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video

Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA over viral smoking video
Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo

Ayeza Khan rings in New Year with Dubai skyline, special tiara: See Photo
Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur

Inside Salman Khan's New Year bash with Sangeeta Bijlani, Iulia Vantur
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli spend love-filled New Year in South Africa: pics
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan enjoy 'the last supper of 2021' with Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu
Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Tiger Shroff wishes fans a happy New Year, prays for everyone’s ‘health & happiness’

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Areeba Habib makes a traditional bride in red as she ties the knot: Watch

Latest

view all