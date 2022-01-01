Karan Johar posts family picture on New Year, sends internet into a meltdown

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar extended New Year wishes to his fans by sharing an adorable family picture on his Instagram.

On Saturday, the Bombay Velvet star shared a moving note to wish his fans a Happy New Year. Alongside the note, he shared a beautiful family picture, featuring his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi.

In the caption, he wrote, “This year, yet again was tough… we saw loss, pain, suffering and despair all around us…..just pointlessly hoping for a better 2022 is being optimistic but also somewhere foolish… the biggest change that has to happen is within YOU! You have to be the leader and driver of your own emotions….”

Alongside the family picture, K. Jo’s post also included pictures of himself with his children, which left fans on awe.

Reflecting on negativity, he added, “the toxicity around you is sometimes a result of various aspects but it’s certain not the truth! If you believe what you hear and read then you need to change your Lens and vision (Pun intended) ….. believe in YOU! Only you have the power to combat the negativity and pave your own path!"

The note further read, “Destiny is your friend. Never believe otherwise … so makes no excuses against her! She exists to celebrate you and never negate you! Free will has the power to combat all predictions and calculations! Your success is your story to tell! And you will tell it when you follow a path with the only voice that’s screaming at you but you rarely listen to it! Yours! Your voice of instinct! Make 2022 your year and the rest will fall into place!”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director concluded his note on heaping praise for Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra and said, "My loved ones send you so much love and I join in saying! The year will come with its own hurdles you be the Neeraj Chopra of your life! Throw the javelin of strength and resilience back and the stage is all yours.!! Love and light Always!.”

On the professional front, the Koffee with Karan host is returning as a director with the film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt.