Sunday Jan 02 2022
Are Pakistanis satisfied with the PTI govt?

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

55% of Pakistanis have declared the performance of PTI’s government as under par.
LAHORE: Majority of Pakistanis are unhappy with the performance of the PTI-led government in the country, according to a fresh survey conducted by Ipsos, a Paris-based multinational market research and consulting firm.

As per the survey, 55% of Pakistanis have declared the performance of PTI’s government under par, 13% above par, while 32% found it according to their expectations.

The survey results made public on Saturday showed that 46% of dejected people said they had voted for the PTI in the 2018 elections. People said the provincial governments and opposition parties also failed to meet their expectations during the last three years. Every three Pakistanis out of five said they were disappointed by the provincial governments' performance. Also, 56% of people showed their dissatisfaction with the opposition parties' performance during this period.

The survey was conducted from Dec 18 to 24, 2021, and 1,100 people were interviewed for the purpose. Those showing dissatisfaction with the government performance consisted of 56% of PML-N voters, 47% PPP voters and 51% other parties’ voters.

At least 63% of Pakistanis showed displeasure over the performance of provincial governments, 10% found performance above par while 27% declared it according to their expectations.

A large majority of 82% criticising the provincial governments' performance belonged to Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, 75% to Sindh and 52% to Punjab.

56% of the survey population found the opposition's performance under par, 15% above par and 29% said it was according to their expectations.

