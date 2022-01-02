 
pakistan
Sunday Jan 02 2022
By
Web Desk

'Fake it till we make it': Sania Mirza re-enacts Rihanna, video goes viral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.
Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. 

Another video of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she can be seen reenacting pop sensation Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Besides her popularity as a star player, Sania Mirza is also known for her active Instagram account where she keeps fans engaged with her funny videos and trendy pictures.


In her latest Instagram video, she can be seen reenacting pop star Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Related items

She was asked that what she does on days that she doesn't feel confident, or fearless or powerful.

Mirza replied: Pretend!

Fake it?

Mirza: Yeah.

Until we make it?

Mirza : I mean why not? It is either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that?  

More From Pakistan:

‘Clear evidence now’ fifth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Asad Umar

‘Clear evidence now’ fifth COVID-19 wave starting in Pakistan: Asad Umar
Are Pakistanis satisfied with the PTI govt?

Are Pakistanis satisfied with the PTI govt?
Only place for Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan is jail, says Farrukh Habib

Only place for Nawaz Sharif in Pakistan is jail, says Farrukh Habib

Hammad Azhar hopes prices will go down this year

Hammad Azhar hopes prices will go down this year
Power tariffs likely to go up as new year rolls out

Power tariffs likely to go up as new year rolls out
Law, justice key for development: PM Imran Khan

Law, justice key for development: PM Imran Khan
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IOJK

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of four more Kashmiris in IOJK
5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP

5.3-magnitude earthquake jolts parts of KP
COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines

COVID positive person travels from Dubai to Karachi via private airlines
Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children

Poverty-stricken mother allegedly kills three children
Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics

Fawad Chaudhry stresses need to reduce 'bitterness' in politics
Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

Pakistan, India exchange lists of prisoners, nuclear installations

Latest

view all