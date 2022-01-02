'Fake it till we make it': Sania Mirza re-enacts Rihanna, video goes viral

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

Another video of Indian tennis star Sania Mirza is doing the rounds on the internet, in which she can be seen reenacting pop sensation Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

Besides her popularity as a star player, Sania Mirza is also known for her active Instagram account where she keeps fans engaged with her funny videos and trendy pictures.





She was asked that what she does on days that she doesn't feel confident, or fearless or powerful.



Mirza replied: Pretend!

Fake it?

Mirza: Yeah.

Until we make it?

Mirza : I mean why not? It is either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that?