 
sports
Sunday Jan 02 2022
BBL 11: Pakistani bowler Mohammad Hasnain delivers 'dream' first over against Adelaide Strikers

Sunday Jan 02, 2022

Pakistan young pace sensation Mohammad Hasnain received widespread acknowledgement from cricketers as well as fans on social media after he delivered his finest performance in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) as he completed a three-wicket maiden over against Adelaide Strikers.

Hasnain took three wickets in his first over in the BBL.

He dismissed Matt Short in the second ball of his first over to claim his maiden BBL wicket. The right-arm quick sent Adelaide Strikers' opener Jake Weatherald back to the pavilion after trapping him for an lbw.

After Jake, Jonathan Wells fell victim to the Pakistani speedster, who tried to pull a short delivery, but was caught by Ben Cutting. 

