Monday Jan 03 2022
Daniel Radcliffe weighs in on the ‘peak hormone’ antics in Hogwarts

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe recently spilled the beans on some of the ‘hormone peaked’ romances that happened inside Hogwarts’ walls.

The actor weighed in on it all during his appearance on the HBO Max's Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special.

There he was quoted saying, "There was crushes, and people went out with each other and broke up, just like I used to do in school.” (sic)

He even added a cheeky quip and admitted, "It was exactly the same environment, but it was just in a Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom."

Not only that, Hermione and Radcliffe would even give each other dating advice often, behind the scenes.

Reminiscing over one such instance, Radcliffe also admitted, "If she was texting a boy or I was texting a girl, I'd be like, 'She sent me this many kisses back, what do I do? This is a nightmare'."

