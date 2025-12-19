‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Lucy Hale challenges society’s rules on women at 30s

Lucy Hale, iconic star who is best known for her roles in Pretty Little Liars and Hating Games, spoke out about the pressure women face about marriage and having children.

The 36 year old actress shared her thoughts on the Knowthyself podcast, talking about how society often see women for their personal choices.

Hale explained that being single and child-free at her age can feel very heavy because many people think marriage and kids are the main signs of success for women.

However, she said that she hopes to experience them someday but wanted to make it clear that there is no “right” timeline for anyone.

“I’m 36. I’m not married and I don’t have kids….and I just feel like there’s a lot of women who probably need to hear that it’s okay to not have that,” Hale said.

The Puppy Love star’s words showed a good sign of understanding that happiness can look different for everyone.

Fans wasted no time in responding on social media, praising Hale for being honest.

Many shared that the actress' message supports women who take different paths, if it’s about focusing on careers, personal growth or other experiences.

The discussion also pointed out that old-fashioned ideas about gender roles can put unfair pressure on women.

Furthermore, Lucy’s response made people agree with, giving reassurance to everyone who feels judged and stressed out for their life choices.