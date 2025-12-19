 
Geo News

Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston romance hit with rough patch following spotlight

Jim Curtis avoids fame as Jennifer Aniston romance draws more attention

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 19, 2025

Jim Curtis avoids fame as Jennifer Aniston romance draws more attention
Jim Curtis avoids fame as Jennifer Aniston romance draws more attention

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis is now reportedly facing early tests as the couple trying to adjust different lifestyles.

Sources shared that the pair, who confirmed their romance publicly in November, may need to compromise to stay on the same chapter.

Aniston and Curtis were first sparked buzz with their romance rumours earlier this year and by July they were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca.

On November 2, the Friends icon shared a birthday post for her beau on Instagram, confirming the relationship in a public way.

However, insiders told Star Magazine that Curtis prefers a private, low-key life and he is uncomfortable with such attention that comes from dating a Hollywood star.

Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston romance hit with rough patch following spotlight

The life-coach is said to be avoiding becoming a “high-fashion accessory” in the public eye.

Whereas Aniston spent decades living under the massive spotlight and she is used to a high-profile lifestyle.

The source further revealed that the lovebirds may need to find a same ground to make the relationship work through this spotlight.

The 50-year-old hypnotist is best known for maintaining friendships outside of celebrity circles, while the Murder Mystery actress’ social life is very close to her career and big parties, along with major events.

Moreover, Jennifer and Jim have not commented publicly on the reports yet, leaving the coming questions about their relationship unconfirmed.

More From Entertainment

Queen Elizabeth's trusted Ascot representative Sir Johnny Weatherby passes away
Queen Elizabeth's trusted Ascot representative Sir Johnny Weatherby passes away
Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes of iconic moment of Eras Tour
Taylor Swift shared behind-the-scenes of iconic moment of Eras Tour
Taylor Swift reveals who played 'cupid' in her romance with Travis Kelce
Taylor Swift reveals who played 'cupid' in her romance with Travis Kelce
Jenna Ortega heats up romance with Elias Rønnenfelt in rare public outing
Jenna Ortega heats up romance with Elias Rønnenfelt in rare public outing
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker family holiday dinner
Inside Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker family holiday dinner
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie legal dispute takes unexpected turn
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie legal dispute takes unexpected turn