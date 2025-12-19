Jim Curtis, Jennifer Aniston romance hit with rough patch following spotlight

Jim Curtis avoids fame as Jennifer Aniston romance draws more attention

Jennifer Aniston’s relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis is now reportedly facing early tests as the couple trying to adjust different lifestyles.

Sources shared that the pair, who confirmed their romance publicly in November, may need to compromise to stay on the same chapter.

Aniston and Curtis were first sparked buzz with their romance rumours earlier this year and by July they were spotted vacationing together in Mallorca.

On November 2, the Friends icon shared a birthday post for her beau on Instagram, confirming the relationship in a public way.

However, insiders told Star Magazine that Curtis prefers a private, low-key life and he is uncomfortable with such attention that comes from dating a Hollywood star.

The life-coach is said to be avoiding becoming a “high-fashion accessory” in the public eye.

Whereas Aniston spent decades living under the massive spotlight and she is used to a high-profile lifestyle.

The source further revealed that the lovebirds may need to find a same ground to make the relationship work through this spotlight.

The 50-year-old hypnotist is best known for maintaining friendships outside of celebrity circles, while the Murder Mystery actress’ social life is very close to her career and big parties, along with major events.

Moreover, Jennifer and Jim have not commented publicly on the reports yet, leaving the coming questions about their relationship unconfirmed.