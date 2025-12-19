 
Craig Conover breaks silence on ex-Naomie Olindo moving on with Billy Haire

Naomie Olindo made her relationship public with Brooks Nader’s Ex-husband in early 2025

December 19, 2025

Craig Conover opened up about Naomi Olindo's new boyfriend, Brooks Nader’s ex-husband, Billy Haire.

Conover and Olindo met in college in 2009 and dated for about three years. They then joined Southern Charm season three in 2016, and while working on season four in 2017, they broke up and briefly reconciled in 2021 before ending the relationship.

In a recent podcast episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Conover weighed in on Olindo’s relationship with Haire.

He said that he has heard nothing but great things about Haire from mutual friends.

“I was recently out with friends in Los Angeles, and they used to be friends with him and Brooks [Nader], and they were like, ‘Oh we miss him. He’s great.’ So apparently she’s in really good hands,” he said.

Previously, Us Weekly confirmed that Olindo was dating Nader’s ex-husband. 

The Southern Charm alum made her relationship with Haire, Instagram official in June while showcasing her New England summer.

Conover went on to say that while he hasn’t met him in person, he was invited to a Christmas party with him. However, he was unable to attend due to work, expressing overall approval with no jealousy or negative feelings.

When the host asked him if knew about why Haire and Nader broke up, Conover said, “I’ve never met her. But he’s apparently great, and I don’t know much about Brooks other than their new show is apparently great because they film everything.”

The podcast Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Bravo from Sunday to Thursday.

