Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal hinges on Diana documentary: Report

The couple's most-watched documentary remains 'Harry & Meghan' about their royal life

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future with Netflix may rest on a deeply personal project tied to Princess Diana.

Royal expert Tom Sykes believes that the Duke of Sussex is planning a documentary for 2027 to mark 30 years since his mother’s death, a project that could explain why Netflix has renewed its partnership with the couple earlier this year despite mixed results from recent releases.

The Sussexes have already produced several projects for the streamer, including Harry & Meghan (2022), Heart of Invictus (2023), Polo (2024), and Meghan’s lifestyle series With Love, Meghan (2025). But insiders suggest the possibility of a Diana-focused film is the most compelling reason Netflix remains invested.

“It’s hard to see at this point how and why the relationship endures unless there is something juicy and possibly Diana-shaped being dangled,” Sykes quoted a source on his The Royalist substack on December 18.

Another insider echoed the sentiment, saying, “It’s certainly not been a hugely productive deal thus far. Meghan’s TV show hasn’t done anything on the Netflix charts. But if there’s something Diana related indeed coming, you could see that as something Netflix would certainly maintain the relationship for, at a price.”

Mark Graham of Decider was similarly critical of Meghan’s recent output, telling The Royalist, “More disturbingly, neither the second season of that show nor its recent Christmas special were able to crack Netflix’s Top 10 in either the United States or the UK, let alone globally.”

The Sussexes’ biggest Netflix success remains Harry & Meghan, their 2022 docuseries about life with the royal family and what made them step away. It drew 23.4 million views and ranks as Netflix’s fifth most-watched documentary series ever.