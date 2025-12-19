Taylor Swift captures first performance rehearsals with Sabrina Carpenter

 
Nimra Saeed
December 19, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift shared the stage multiple times during the Eras Tour, and the pop superstar shared some of those memories in her docuseries, End of an Era.

The 36-year-old global icon recorded the behind-the-scenes footage of her rehearsals with the Please Please Please hitmaker and detailed how she came up with the idea.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker explained that she learnt about Carpenter attending one of her shows in New Orleans during her one-day break from the Short n’ Sweet tour. Swift revealed that she was second-guessing when approaching the Sharpest Tool songstress.

“I was like, ‘Is this, like, child abuse for me to even ask her on her one day off?’ I know she’s, like, 25, but still,” Swift joked.

However, the 14-time-Grammy winner went ahead and did it, and her friend agreed happily, and the two pop stars performed a mashup of their songs, Espresso, Please Please Please, and Is It Over Now?

The Lover songstress could hardly contain her excitement over Carpenter's surprise guest appearance, gushing that her audience would "lose their minds" when they realise that the Busy Woman singer is present on the stage.

