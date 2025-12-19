Rob Reiner's last words about son Nick foreshadowed murder tragedy

Nick Reiner is under arrest on suspicion of parents Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s murder

Rob Reiner’s possible last words about his son Nick Reiner echoed the brutal tragedy that followed just days after.

The late director told one of his friends, who remained anonymous at Conan O’Brien’s holiday party, that he was “petrified” of Nick hurting him.

During the memorial service for the When Harry Met Sally director, the celebrity recalled hearing Rob saying, “I’m petrified of [Nick]. I can’t believe I’m going to say this, but I’m afraid of my son. I think my own son can hurt me.”

All the guests present struggled to hold back tears as friends and relatives addressed the attendees at the service, including Billy Crystal and his wife, Janice, Larry David, Bill Hader, and O’Brien.

This comes after it was revealed that the couple had an intense argument at O’Brien’s party, which sparked fears for Nick’s mental health, who had famously struggled with addiction.

Only days after the party, the director and his wife were found dead in their home in Brentwood, Los Angeles, with multiple stab wounds.