Lewis Capaldi beats Ed Sheeran, Drake in surprising Lego showdown

Lewis Capaldi got the top spot as the world’s favourite Lego-building popstar, beating his fellow singers Ed Sheeran, Drake and Pharrell in the playful rankings.

The Scottish singer, known for his chart-topping hits and humour, was honoured with a big statue made entirely from over 41,000 Lego bricks, which took almost 207 hours to complete.

Capaldi, who earlier opened up about his struggles with mental health, said building with Lego helped him stay calm on tour.

The Someone You Loved hitmaker explained that focusing on the bricks gave him a change to put other worries aside, while also bringing back fond childhood memories.

However, he recalled building Lego with his brother, describing it as a time of fun and bonding.

The singer recently visited a Lego Christmas store in London, where he enjoyed showing off a brick which was made of his latest EP artwork, Survive.

Capaldi joked about the model, saying that it captured his ginger hair and perfectly sized guitars.

Other stars and artists have seen their Lego over the years, with music rapper Drake sharing a giant Lego version of his mansion, Katy Perry once got a dedicated Lego room.

Pharrell also created a Lego movie called Piece By Piece and Ed Sheeran’s iconic Lego House video is a fan favourite.

Capaldi also gave his fans treat insight his best Lego wishlist for Christmas, including the Holiday Express Train, a retro record player and an F1 race car model.