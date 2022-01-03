Pakistan reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in over two months

As many as 708 COVID-19 infections detected across Pakistan in last 24 hours

This takes positivity ratio to 1.55%.

NCOC data suggests 45,643 diagnostic tests were conducted overnight.

Pakistan has recorded its highest number of COVID-19 cases in a single day since October 30, as 708 infections were detected during the last 24 hours, official data on Monday morning showed.



On October 30, the country reported 733 cases.

The statistics issued by the National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) suggested that 45,643 diagnostic tests were conducted overnight, during which 708 people tested positive for coronavirus.

The latest infections pushed the positivity ratio of the country to 1.55%.

Meanwhile, two patients succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, taking the nationwide death tally to 28,943, while 144 patients recuperated, which placed the number of total recoveries at 1,257,168

According to NCOC, the total number of cases reported so far has reached 1,297,235, and the number of active cases is 11,124.