What was Mohammad Rizwan's experience at the Pak-Afghan border like?

Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan asks fans to help the people of Afghanistan. Photo: File

Pakistan's top batting star, Mohammad Rizwan, asked his fans and followers to help the people of Afghanistan who are in "dire need of our help."

Appealing to people through his Twitter account, the star batter said that it was an "eye-opening experience" to witness the situation at the Pak-Afg border with former cricketer Muhstaq Ahmed.

"The brave people of Afghanistan are in dire need of our help. They need food, shelter, warm clothes, medicine, etc.," said Rizwan in a tweet.

He asked people to contribute and "help the ummah of the beloved Prophet (PBUH)."

Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Earlier, a video of Pakistan's star batter and opener, Mohammad Rizwan, went viral on the internet, in which he can be seen giving a lecture on Islam and its principles.

In the video, Rizwan was preaching to a group of people in Pashto while they surround him.

Even though the video has been widely shared on social media, it has not been established yet when and where the video was filmed.

It is pertinent to note that a video of the star player offering prayers during the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup also went viral on the internet.