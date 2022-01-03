 
pakistan
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

What was Mohammad Rizwan's experience at the Pak-Afghan border like?

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan asks fans to help the people of Afghanistan. Photo: File
Cricketer Mohammad Rizwan asks fans to help the people of Afghanistan. Photo: File
  • Mohammad Rizwan asks his fans and followers to help the people of Afghanistan.
  • Star batter says it was an "eye-opening experience" to witness situation at Pak-Afghan border.
  • Rizwan says Afghanistan needs food, shelter, warm clothes, medicine, etc.

Pakistan's top batting star, Mohammad Rizwan, asked his fans and followers to help the people of Afghanistan who are in "dire need of our help."

Related items

Appealing to people through his Twitter account, the star batter said that it was an "eye-opening experience" to witness the situation at the Pak-Afg border with former cricketer Muhstaq Ahmed.

"The brave people of Afghanistan are in dire need of our help. They need food, shelter, warm clothes, medicine, etc.," said Rizwan in a tweet.

He asked people to contribute and "help the ummah of the beloved Prophet (PBUH)."

Mohammad Rizwan's tableegh video takes internet by storm

Earlier, a video of Pakistan's star batter and opener, Mohammad Rizwan, went viral on the internet, in which he can be seen giving a lecture on Islam and its principles.

In the video, Rizwan was preaching to a group of people in Pashto while they surround him.

Even though the video has been widely shared on social media, it has not been established yet when and where the video was filmed.

It is pertinent to note that a video of the star player offering prayers during the Pakistan vs India T20 World Cup also went viral on the internet.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in over two months

Pakistan reports highest number of daily COVID-19 cases in over two months
Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from tomorrow

Karachi to receive second winter rain spell from tomorrow
Coronavirus: Omicron cases spreading like wildfire in Karachi, say experts

Coronavirus: Omicron cases spreading like wildfire in Karachi, say experts
IMF pressure influenced government's decisions: Shaukat Tarin

IMF pressure influenced government's decisions: Shaukat Tarin
Multan: 12-year-old girl killed during celebratory firing

Multan: 12-year-old girl killed during celebratory firing

Difficult to ascertain owner of 'tampered' pistol in Bilal Yasin shooting: police

Difficult to ascertain owner of 'tampered' pistol in Bilal Yasin shooting: police
‘They’ appeared neutral in KP's LB polls, but interfered in 2018 election: Fazl

‘They’ appeared neutral in KP's LB polls, but interfered in 2018 election: Fazl

AEMEND calls on IHC to drop contempt charges against journalists for reporting on Rana Shamim affidavit

AEMEND calls on IHC to drop contempt charges against journalists for reporting on Rana Shamim affidavit
Omicron on rise in Islamabad as virus detected in 18 more people

Omicron on rise in Islamabad as virus detected in 18 more people
Sindh to reopen schools from tomorrow

Sindh to reopen schools from tomorrow
Lahore: Police arrest two burqa-clad men for harassing women at Greater Iqbal Park

Lahore: Police arrest two burqa-clad men for harassing women at Greater Iqbal Park
Punjab govt will also provide health card to Nawaz Sharif, family: Yasmin Rashid

Punjab govt will also provide health card to Nawaz Sharif, family: Yasmin Rashid

Latest

view all