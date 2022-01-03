Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'

 
Kareena Kapoor always inspires her fans to lead a healthy lifestyle but she recently switched her route to kick start 2022.

The Bollywood Bebo shares an insight into her fitness routine every now and then except this one time when she couldn't resist the mouth-watering ‘croissant’.

Taking to Instagram on January 3, the mother of two dropped a selfie of herself as she munched on not-so-healthy breakfast.

She captioned that post, “It was supposed to be an eat healthy first Monday of the year and blah blah but…it’s a croissant so just go for it ..”

The Jab We Met star also encouraged her followers to life their lives to fullest as she added, “#do what your heart desires…#its 2022 #make the most of it..”

On professional front, Kapoor is gearing up for her third collaboration with Aamir Khan after Talaash and 3 Idiots

The upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, helmed by Advait Chandan, is the Hindi remake of Hollywood movie, Forrest Gump.

