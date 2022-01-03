 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 03, 2022

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, started new year with a mantra of self-appreciation
Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, started new year with a mantra of self-appreciation

Indian actor Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, kicked off the new year with a mantra of self-appreciation.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself with a caption that said, “You are your own best support, once you find yourself, you are winning.”

She also added the hashtag #rhenew, derived from her name and the word ‘renew’.

The video itself featured a diary-like voiceover from Rhea, who can be heard saying, “Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient.”


“I am so proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this... Happy new year… Yours truly, your inner self,” she concluded.

Rhea had an especially hard time last year in 2020 after her boyfriend at the time, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away from an alleged suicide.

She was accused of abetting his suicide and was relentlessly chased by the media as well as the Narcotics Controls Bureau in connection to a drug-related probe. 

More From Showbiz:

Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event

Areeba Habib looks regal in ivory wedding outfit at her ‘shendi’ event
Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent

Ushna Shah responds to netizens' fuss over her English accent
Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'

Kareena Kapoor takes a ‘croissant’ break from her diet: 'just go for it'
Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19

Ekta Kapoor diagnosed with Covid-19
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive back in Mumbai from romantic getaway, see pics

Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year

Mahira Khan starrer 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad' set to release on Eid-ul-Azha this year
John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus

John Abraham, wife Priya test positive for coronavirus
How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

How John Abraham, family contracted COVID-19: Find out

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport

Pics: Harnaaz Sandhu drops jaws in green satin outfit at Mumbai airport
Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos

Moammar Rana’s daughter Rea gets engaged in star-studded ceremony: See Photos
Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe

Varun Dhawan welcomes 2022 with dad David Dhawan's blessings, leaves fans in awe
‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

‘RRR’ release delayed again due to rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest

view all