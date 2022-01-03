Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex Rhea Chakraborty pens self-appreciation note

Rhea Chakraborty, girlfriend of late Sushant Singh Rajput, started new year with a mantra of self-appreciation

Indian actor Rhea Chakraborty, former girlfriend of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, kicked off the new year with a mantra of self-appreciation.

The actress took to Instagram on Monday to share a video of herself with a caption that said, “You are your own best support, once you find yourself, you are winning.”

She also added the hashtag #rhenew, derived from her name and the word ‘renew’.

The video itself featured a diary-like voiceover from Rhea, who can be heard saying, “Dear me, thank you for being with me. Thank you for being kind, strong, patient and resilient.”





“I am so proud of the woman you have become and I am here with you always. So, chin up baby girl you've got this... Happy new year… Yours truly, your inner self,” she concluded.

Rhea had an especially hard time last year in 2020 after her boyfriend at the time, Sushant Singh Rajput, passed away from an alleged suicide.

She was accused of abetting his suicide and was relentlessly chased by the media as well as the Narcotics Controls Bureau in connection to a drug-related probe.