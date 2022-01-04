 
sports
Tuesday Jan 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Poll shows Pakistanis have great expectations from cricket skipper Babar Azam

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 04, 2022

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.
Pakistan skipper Babar Azam.

LAHORE: Pakistani skipper Babar Azam’s performance in 2021 has been described as surpassing expectations by 49% of the voters approached during a survey conducted by Ipsos.

The survey shows 49% of Pakistanis surveyed found the national cricket team captain’s performance better than they expected, 42% according to their expectations, while 9% termed it under par.

Related items

Poll shows Pakistanis have great expectations from cricket skipper Babar Azam

Also, 48% saw the national cricket team performing better than their expectations, 42% found it according to expectations while 10% said the team's performance was under par.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja, who assumed charge in September, also performed well according to people's opinions.

40% of the voters said his performance was above par, 8% declared it under par while 52% said it was according to their expectations.

The survey was conducted from Dec 18 to 24, 2021 during which 1,100 people were interviewed for the purpose.

It is pertinent to note that the Pakistani skipper has also been shortlisted for the ICC Player of the Year award after consistent performances in all formats of the game during 2021.

More From Sports:

Omicron: A potential threat to Pakistan's participation in sporting events?

Omicron: A potential threat to Pakistan's participation in sporting events?
Sarfaraz Ahmed shows ambition to get back in national team

Sarfaraz Ahmed shows ambition to get back in national team
PCB to unveil nomination of awards 2021 tomorrow

PCB to unveil nomination of awards 2021 tomorrow
Sania Mirza shares gorgeous look on Instagram

Sania Mirza shares gorgeous look on Instagram
Joe Root needs to carry on as England captain, says Michael Vaughan

Joe Root needs to carry on as England captain, says Michael Vaughan
BBL 11: Erin Holland all praise for Mohammad Hasnain after 'dream' start

BBL 11: Erin Holland all praise for Mohammad Hasnain after 'dream' start
'End of an era': Cricketers, fans flood Twitter to bid farewell to Mohammad Hafeez

'End of an era': Cricketers, fans flood Twitter to bid farewell to Mohammad Hafeez
WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez recalls the most painful moment of his cricket career

WATCH: Mohammad Hafeez recalls the most painful moment of his cricket career
Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as national squad's interim head coach

Saqlain Mushtaq resigns as national squad's interim head coach
Who should get an ICC award? Shaheen Afridi makes an intriguing revelation

Who should get an ICC award? Shaheen Afridi makes an intriguing revelation
Mohammad Hafeez bids adieu to international cricket

Mohammad Hafeez bids adieu to international cricket
Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq tests positive for COVID-19

Latest

view all