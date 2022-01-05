Karachi: Woman confesses to killing husband with help of another man

Woman named Najma Parveen confesses to killing her husband.

Accused killed her husband with the help of a man named Kamal Khan who managed to flee site of incident, per reports.

Police are looking for accomplice.

According to the police, the accused killed her husband with the help of a man named Kamal Khan who managed to flee the site of the incident. Police said they are searching for him.

Najma said she lived separately from her husband. She invited him over to her house where she later killed him, she told the police.

The incident took place over a domestic issue after which Najma killed her husband, Liaqat, by hitting him on the head and then choking him to death.

The victim had nine children with his estranged wife.



