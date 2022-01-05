 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Karachi weather update: Parts of city receive light rainfall

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

  • Weather in Karachi turns cold after some parts of metropolis receive light rain.
  • Areas to receive light rain include Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Clifton and Sultanabad.
  • Several parts of city are expected to receive a second spell of winter rainfall for next four days: Met Dept.

KARACHI: The weather in Karachi turned cold after some parts of the metropolis received light rain on Tuesday, Geo News reported.

The areas to receive light rain included Saddar, I I Chundrigar Road, Clifton and Sultanabad.

According to Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD), several parts of Karachi are expected to receive a second spell of winter rainfall for the next four days starting today (Tuesday) under the influence of a strong weather system that has entered northern Balochistan.

The system will produce widespread intermittent rain across the country while the intensity of the rain will vary from moderate to heavy falls at different times.

According to the rain statistics provided by the PMD, Karachi’s Quaidabad area received the highest rainfall of 5.5mm followed by PAF Base Faisal and Gulshan-e- Hadeed where 2.2mm rain was recorded.

Jinnah Terminal received 1.8mm, followed by Old Airport, where 1.2mm of rain was recorded, while Surjani and University Road witnessed 1.2mm of rain, according to PMD.

PAF Base Masroor and Nazimabad received 1.1mm rainfall while North Karachi witnessed 0.8mm of rain.

Meanwhile, Gulshan-e-Maymar and Defence Phase 2 recorded rainfall of 0.6mm. 

