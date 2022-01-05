 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Chris Evans will not only star as Gene Kelly in the movie but is also reportedly set to produce it
Chris Evans is in talks to star as the legendary Hollywood actor Gene Kelly in an upcoming film, confirmed Variety.

The yet-untitled film, based on an original idea by Evans, will focus on a 12-year-old boy’s imaginary friendship with Kelly while working on the MGM Lot in the 1950s.

The Captain America star will not only star as Kelly but is also reportedly set to produce the film alongside Oscar-nominated producer and screenwriter John Logan.

Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman will also serve as producers for T-Street Productions.

No studio is yet attached to the production.

The project will also serve as a reunion for Evans, Johnson, and Bergman, who last worked together on Knives Out. 

