DG ISPR addresses press conference

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Maj Gen Babar Iftikhar is addressing a press conference in Rawalpindi.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that he will be going over issues pertaining to Pakistan's eastern border, western border, landmark achievements of Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad, and will take questions, if any, at the end.

Beginning with the eastern border, he said that under the ceasefire agreement reached with India in February last year, the Line of Control (LoC) "remained peaceful throughout the year".

"The biggest dividend is that the people who live around the area, have seen a definite improvement in their daily lives.

"But alongside this, the false accusations and the propaganda by the Indian leadership that has continued points towards a particular political agenda," he said.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said the fundamental purpose of this is to draw away the attention of the international community from the "systematic demographic changes" India is implementing in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He noted that on the one hand India is on a path of religious extremism, which the whole word is aware of now, and on the other, it has endangered the entire region's security with its "never ending series of defence procurement".

The DG ISPR said that this will not only shift the balance of traditional warfare, but will lead to an arms race in the region, which will have a severe and negative impact on peace.

At the LoC, India's security mechanism, including the anti-infiltration grid, and with it the false propaganda of infiltration is laughable and raises questions regarding their own security mechanism, he said.

"Recently, the Indian army staged a fake encounter in Kirin sector which is front of Neelum Valley, and in the name of countering infiltration, martyred an innocent Kashmiri, and then blamed Pakistan for it," he said.

Maj Gen Iftikhar said that the photos circulated by Indian media of the alleged terrorist named Shabbir, is not only alive but is present at home in the Azad Kashmir area of Sharda.

Noting that India has martyred several Kashmiris before this around the LoC area, he said that the truth is that it has already tried to externalise Kashmir's indigenous freedom struggle.

But now, voices have begun to reverberate throughout India, occupied Kashmir and the entire world that Indian armed forces are targeting innocent Kashmiris in the name of counter terrorism and are trying to illegally crush their completely legitimate and indigenous freedom struggle, Maj Gen Iftikhar said.



He said in Kashmir the worst siege in human history has been going on since August 2019.



Speaking of The Russell Tribunal on Kashmir, which was held in Sarajevo, Bosnia-Hercegovina, between December 17-19, 2021, he said that it's findings are "eye-opening".



DG ISPR hails NSP as 'important milestone for security of Pakistan'



His briefing to the media comes eight days after a tweet in which he hailed the country’s first-ever National Security Policy (NSP) as an “important milestone in the security of Pakistan".

“The comprehensive framework recognises interlinkages between various strands of national security, imperative to meet emerging challenges in evolving global environment through a whole of government effort,” the military’s media wing said in a tweet, quoting Maj Gen Iftikhar.

Maj Gen Iftikhar, according to ISPR, assured the nation that Pakistan’s armed forces will play their part in achieving the vision laid out in the policy.

