 
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Chaudhry says increasing tourism in country indicates prosperity

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry — PID
Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry — PID

  • The information minister issues statement after more than 100,000 tourist cars enter Murree.
  • Says due to the increasing tourism, fares of hotels and guest houses have skyrocketed.
  • Says during the current year, 100 big companies in the country have earned a profit of Rs929 billion.

ISLAMABAD: Refuting rumours about inflation in the country, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that an increase in tourism indicates prosperity as it shows the income of the common man is not stagnant. 

Taking to Twitter, the minister said that more than 100,000 tourist vehicles have entered Murree this year, due to which fares of hotels and guest houses have skyrocketed.

"These statistics show that an increase in tourism in the country indicates prosperity as well as an increase in the income of the common man," he said.

Fawad added that in the current year, 100 big companies in the country have earned a profit of Rs929 billion, while all major media outlets have earned 33% to 40% in profits.

It is worth mentioning that the ruling party PTI has always been criticised for rising inflation in the country as petroleum, gas, and electricity prices continue to skyrocket.

In a recent statement, Prime Minister asked the PTI spokespersons to inform the masses that there is "no inflation in the country," as he expressed satisfaction over the economic team's performance and falling prices of several key commodities.

More From Pakistan:

Be ready, time for accountability has come, Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan after ECP report

Be ready, time for accountability has come, Maryam Nawaz warns PM Imran Khan after ECP report
All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl

All politicians’ wrongdoing combined cannot reach level of Imran Khan's corruption: Fazl
Sheikh Rasheed advises Fawad Chaudhry 'not to fight with media'

Sheikh Rasheed advises Fawad Chaudhry 'not to fight with media'
Noor Mukadam murder: Court rejects plea requesting Zahir Jaffer's mental assessment via medical board

Noor Mukadam murder: Court rejects plea requesting Zahir Jaffer's mental assessment via medical board

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho

Ongoing wedding season responsible for surge in COVID-19 cases: Dr Azra Pechuho
Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless speculation': DG ISPR

Talk of deal with Nawaz Sharif 'baseless speculation': DG ISPR
Ministers urge vaccination, wearing masks as Omicron cases rise in Pakistan

Ministers urge vaccination, wearing masks as Omicron cases rise in Pakistan
'PTI only political party with proper donor base,' PM says as he welcomes ECP report

'PTI only political party with proper donor base,' PM says as he welcomes ECP report
EU, US to soon re-open to Pakistani airlines after CAA clears ICAO safety audit

EU, US to soon re-open to Pakistani airlines after CAA clears ICAO safety audit
'Tremendous work': PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway

'Tremendous work': PM Imran Khan inaugurates Hakla-D.I. Khan Motorway
NAB continues action against British Pakistani despite UK closing file

NAB continues action against British Pakistani despite UK closing file
Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today

Karachi likely to receive more light to moderate rains today

Latest

view all