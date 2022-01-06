ICC ratings: Kohli now ranks below Babar across all three cricket formats

Pakistan captain Babar Azam (left) and Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli. — AFP/File

Virat Kohli falls below Babar Azam in Test rankings.

Kohli is now on ninth spot, with 747 rating points.

Babar is on eighth spot with 750 rating points.

Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli has slipped below Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the International Cricket Council's (ICC) batting rankings across all three formats of cricket — Test, ODI, and T20I.

Kohli was already below Babar in the ODI and T20I rankings, but after the latest rankings were released, the Indian batter slipped two positions and is now at the ninth spot, with 747 rating points.

The ex-Indian ODI and T20I captain managed to score 53 runs in the Centurion Test against South Africa — averaging only 26.50.

Kohli was two places above Babar, who gained a spot, and is now at the eighth spot, with 750 rating points in the Test category.

ICC Test rankings. — ICC

The Indian batter, in the ODI rankings, is at second place — a spot below Babar, who is at the top of the list. The Pakistan batter has 873 rating points, while Kohli has 844.

ICC's ODI and T20I rankings. — ICC

In the T20I rankings, Babar is sitting at the second spot, with 805 rating points, while Kohli is not even in the top 10. The Indian batter is at the 11th spot, with 657 rating points.