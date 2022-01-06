PTI building highways at lower cost than PML-N: PM Imran Khan

"Transparency and digitisation" by PTI government "saved public money", says PM Imran Khan.

PTI constructed national highways at a reduced cost: PM



Premier says that the country has seen a substantial increase in revenue during PTI tenure.



Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for "saving public money through transparency and digitisation", saying that PTI is constructing national highways at a reduced cost when compared to the previous government.

The premier shared a screenshot of statistics on Twitter showing that four-lane highways have been built at comparatively reduced cost (138%) than those built by the previous government (PML-N).

He added that during the PTI tenure, the country has seen a substantial increase in revenue (125%) while Rs5.18 billion worth of land has been "freed from encroachments".



The premier said that all this was done "despite global price hikes and inflation".



He lauded the Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for "saving public money through transparency and digitisation."



