Thursday Jan 06 2022
Police recover four minor girls abducted from Lahore's factory area

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Punjab police officials stand near a police van. Photo: Geo.tv/files
LAHORE: Police recovered four minor girls that were allegedly abducted from Lahore's factory area, Geo News reported Thursday.

Deputy Inspector General Operations Dr Muhammad Abid Khan met the girls in his office and handed them chocolates and bouquets, per the report.

The DIG also met with the parents of the girls and congratulated the police team for their good work. 

According to Geo News, the DIG praised a rickshaw driver for his help in finding the girls and gave him a good citizen certificate along with a cash prize. 

"The crime can be prevented with the help of the citizens," he said, adding that the citizens should cooperate with the police for a better society.

Earlier, four underage girls were allegedly abducted from Lahore's factory area on Thursday.

The police registered the case of alleged abduction on behalf of the girls' mother, who is a private company worker.

Taking notice of the matter, Punjab Inspector General of Police Rao Sardar and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had sought a report from Lahore capital city police officer.

The IGP issued directives to utilise all resources for the safe recovery of girls and take strict action against the culprits involved.

CM Buzdar ordered the authorities concerned to ensure the safe recovery of the girls and put the kidnappers behind the bars at the earliest.

