Thursday Jan 06 2022
A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhter with his late mother. Photo:File
Leading Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmed had an interesting story to share about former fast bowler of the national cricket team Shoaib Akhtar and his unwavering love for his late mother.

Shoaib Akhtar's mother passed away on December 26, 2021.

Following her death, Sohail Ahmed shared an interesting story. "I know Akhtar personally, and I've been to his house two or three times," he told a private TV channel. 

"I want to tell the next generation how Shoaib Akhtar loved and served his mother. He is one of a kind."

"Let us provide the youth an example of how to respect and serve mothers," he remarked, narrating a story first told by Saqlain Mushtaq, a former Pakistani cricketer and coach, about Shoaib Akhter's love for his mother.

According to Sohail Ahmed, Akhtar and his family ate a blend of two flours, which Shoaib used to bring himself.

Quoting Mushtaq, Ahmed said that "Akhtar had left us in England while the matches were being played and had come to give wheat to his mother as she called him and informed him that she was running out of flour."

"He left the match and went to give flour," said Mushtaq to Ahmed.

Akhtar, according to the actor, expressed his love for his mother through actions and not just words. "He was an obedient child."

