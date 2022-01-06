PCB Awards 2021 taking place today

Shaheen shortlisted in five categories for PCB Awards 2021

Babar, Rizwan, Fawad, selected in multiple categories for awards.

Event to take place at 7pm virtually.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Awards 2021 — aimed at recognising, appreciating, and rewarding high-performing cricketers in a calendar year — will take place today virtually.



Star cricketers Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shaheen Afridi, and Fawad Alam have been selected in multiple categories for the awards, which will take place at 7pm.

The event can be watched live on the PCB's YouTube and Facebook pages.

Afridi has been nominated for the T20I Cricketer of the Year, ODI Cricketer of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year, and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year categories, besides the Impactful Performance of the Year category.



Pakistan's run-machine Mohammad Rizwan has also been nominated in the Impactful Performance of the Year category and two other categories: T20I Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year.

While Rizwan has earned nominations for three categories, pacer Hasan Ali has also been shortlisted for the Impactful Performance of the Year, Test Cricketer of the Year and Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year awards.

Moreover, skipper Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Haris Rauf have been shortlisted in two categories each.

Babar, who won the Most Valuable Cricketer of 2020, has once again been nominated in this category, while his other nomination is for the ODI Cricketer of the Year category.

Making a second successive entry to the Impactful Performance of the Year category, Fawad Alam has his second nomination in the Test Cricketer of the Year category.

Shortlists

Domestic Cricketer of the Year

Asif Afridi (59 wickets in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Iftikhar Ahmed (1,456 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Mohammad Huraira (986 runs in his debut Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Sahibzada Farhan (1869 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy)

Tayyab Tahir (1,670 runs in Pakistan Cup, National T20 and Quaid-e-Azam Trophy

Emerging Cricketer of the Year

Arshad Iqbal

Azam Khan

Mohammad Wasim Jnr

Shahnawaz Dahani

Women’s Cricketer of the Year

Aliya Riaz (11 ODIs, 382 runs; 6 T20Is, 94 runs; 364 runs in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Anam Amin (9 ODIs, 15 wickets; 6 T20Is, 7 wickets)

Fatima Sana (13 ODIs, 20 wickets; 3 T20Is, 4 wickets; 6 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Nida Dar (10 ODIs, 363 runs and 6 wickets; 6 T20Is, 95 runs and 7 wickets; 146 runs and 14 wickets in Pakistan Women’s Cup)

Impactful performance of the year

Fawad Alam (109 v SA, 1st Test)

Hasan Ali (10-114 v SA, 2nd Test)

M Rizwan (79* v Ind, T20 World Cup)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (3-31 v Ind, T20 World Cup)

T20I Cricketer of the Year

Haris Rauf (23 T20Is, 25 wickets)

M Rizwan (29 T20Is, 1,326 runs)

Shadab Khan (18 T20Is, 20 wickets, Eco. 6.64)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (21 T20Is, 23 wickets. Eco. 7.86)

ODI Cricketer of the Year

Babar Azam (6 ODIs, 405 runs)

Fakhar Zaman (6 ODIs, 365 runs)

Haris Rauf (6 ODIs, 13 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (6 ODIs, 8 wickets)

Test Cricketer of the Year

Abid Ali (9 Tests, 695 runs)

Fawad Alam (9 Tests, 571 runs)

Hasan Ali (9 Tests, 41 wickets)

Shaheen Shah Afridi (9 tests, 47 wickets)

Most Valuable Cricketer of the Year