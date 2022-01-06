 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File
Prime Minister Imran Khan. — AFP/File

  • "My relationship with the military is exemplary,” PM Imran Khan says during an interview.
  • He states govt needs to control inflation in next three months.
  • "The govt will complete its five-year tenure," the premier says.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday highlighted that the next three months are very important for the PTI government.

Speaking during an interview, the premier said that his relationship with the military is “exemplary,” adding he hasn’t thought about a further extension of the Army chief’s tenure as it will be decided in November 2022.

Speaking about the recently-held local bodies elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the premier said that the "PTI has suffered because of the defeat in the polls."

The premier was of the view that the defeat of the PTI was a major failure at the organisational level; however, he reiterated that the party's vote bank has not decreased.

Highlighting the flaws of the government, he said that the biggest failure of the government was the lack of accountability.

The premier further said that if the Opposition plans to bring a motion of no confidence against the government, “they can do so”; adding that he does not feel threatened by "corrupt parties.”

During the interview, the premier said that despite all the evidence against these people [Opposition], they are managing to escape accountability.

Shedding light on the soaring inflation, he said that the government needs to control inflation in the next three months.

He was of the view that together with the allies, the incumbent government will complete its five-year tenure.

'Urban development top priority of our govt'

Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects in Islamabad on January 6, 2022. — PID
Prime Minister Imran Khan chairs meeting on Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects in Islamabad on January 6, 2022. — PID

Earlier today, the premier also chaired a meeting to review the Ravi Urban Development and Central Business District projects where he emphasised the need for urban development.

“Urban development is the top priority of our government,” he said while directing all relevant authorities to expedite work for speedy completion of projects.

During the meeting, he said that unused government land is being turned into valuable assets.

“These projects aim at creating jobs and meeting the needs of the population,” he explained as he ordered the immediate removal of legal hurdles to attract investors.

More From Pakistan:

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time
Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections

Senate body sheds light on Karachi's illegal gas connections
Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam

Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam
In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister

In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister
Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine

Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine
Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah
A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom

A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom
PTI donor to build luxurious hotel in Nathiagali

PTI donor to build luxurious hotel in Nathiagali
PTI building highways at lower cost than PML-N: PM Imran Khan

PTI building highways at lower cost than PML-N: PM Imran Khan
Back to class: Punjab schools to open tomorrow after winter vacations

Back to class: Punjab schools to open tomorrow after winter vacations
'No lockdown for now,' says NCOC chief despite rising coronavirus cases

'No lockdown for now,' says NCOC chief despite rising coronavirus cases

Latest

view all