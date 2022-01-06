Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

Seven out of 15 floors of Nasla Tower demolished on Thursday.

KARACHI: Seven floors of the Nasla Tower have been demolished upon the orders by the Supreme Court (SC), Geo News reported Thursday.

The demolition of the building is underway and seven out of 15 floors have been razed with the help of heavy machinery.

The SC had ordered the Karachi commissioner to double the number of labourers to dismantle the Nasla Tower — situated at Shahra-e-Faisal — within one week.

On November 26, 2021, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had demanded that those who were responsible for issuing the construction permits for the building should be held responsible and punished.

An investigation is underway into the illegal construction of the tower that was built in 2013.

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab via Geo News

