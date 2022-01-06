 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Karachi: Nasla Tower demolition process begins, seven floors razed

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

  • Seven out of 15 floors of Nasla Tower demolished on Thursday.
  • Building had 11 residential floors and four story parking facility.
  • Roads were blocked during demolition process for safety purposes, according to traffic police.

KARACHI: Seven floors of the Nasla Tower have been demolished upon the orders by the Supreme Court (SC), Geo News reported Thursday.

The demolition of the building is underway and seven out of 15 floors have been razed with the help of heavy machinery.

The building had 11 residential floors and a four-story parking facility, out of which seven have been demolished.

According to the traffic police, the roads surrounding the building were blocked during the demolition process for safety purposes.

The SC had ordered the Karachi commissioner to double the number of labourers to dismantle the Nasla Tower — situated at Shahra-e-Faisal — within one week.

On November 26, 2021, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani had demanded that those who were responsible for issuing the construction permits for the building should be held responsible and punished.

An investigation is underway into the illegal construction of the tower that was built in 2013.

— Thumbnail image:  Screengrab via Geo News

More From Pakistan:

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time

President Alvi tests COVID-19 positive for the second time
Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan

Next three months 'important' for PTI govt: PM Imran Khan
Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam

Shocking facts in ECP's report have exposed Imran Khan's wrongdoing: Maryam
In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister

In a first, EVMs to be used in Islamabad mayor polls, says science minister
Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine

Karachiites complain about private labs in DHA taking money for COVID-19 vaccine
Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah

Nawaz not ready to be a part of any deal, movement: Rana Sanaullah
A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom

A touching story about Shoaib Akhtar's love for his mom
PTI donor to build luxurious hotel in Nathiagali

PTI donor to build luxurious hotel in Nathiagali
PTI building highways at lower cost than PML-N: PM Imran Khan

PTI building highways at lower cost than PML-N: PM Imran Khan
Back to class: Punjab schools to open tomorrow after winter vacations

Back to class: Punjab schools to open tomorrow after winter vacations
'No lockdown for now,' says NCOC chief despite rising coronavirus cases

'No lockdown for now,' says NCOC chief despite rising coronavirus cases
Parts of Karachi receive moderate to heavy showers

Parts of Karachi receive moderate to heavy showers

Latest

view all